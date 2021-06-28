Kuwait to allow direct flights to UK, US, some other countries from July 1
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:16 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait will allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1, the government communications office (CGC) wrote in a tweet on Monday.
The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Arnautovic on the bench for Austria, Pandev leads North Macedonia
Soccer-Austria v North Macedonia teams
Soccer-Austria v North Macedonia teams
Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 - state news agency
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Alaba quality bails out Austria but raises questions about his best role