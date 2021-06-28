Left Menu

Triveni Turbine's Q4 net profit grows 69 pc to Rs 23.28 cr

Triveni Turbine Ltd on Monday reported a 69 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.28 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of higher income. The companys net profit stood at Rs 13.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:25 IST
Triveni Turbine's Q4 net profit grows 69 pc to Rs 23.28 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Turbine Ltd on Monday reported a 69 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.28 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of higher income. The company's net profit stood at Rs 13.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter under review, its total income jumped to Rs 182.77 crore from Rs 157.28 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses were at Rs 159.15 crore, as against Rs 141.77 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Triveni Turbines designs and manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. The company has a presence in over 70 countries. Shares of the company ended 1.54 per cent down at Rs 118.60 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021