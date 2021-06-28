Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 149 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 149 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021 impacted by the pandemic.

The company had posted a net loss after taxes of Rs 148.65 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operation was down 42.4 per cent to Rs 831.62 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,442.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 984.05 crore, down 37.7 per cent in Q4/FY 2020-21 as compared to Rs 1,579.55 crore.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, FLFL reported a consolidated net loss after taxes of Rs 933.35 crore against that of Rs 53.04 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,276.72 crore in FY 2020-21, down 63.8 per cent compared to Rs 6,297.30 crore in FY 2019-20. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, FLFL said that Avni Biyani has resigned as Non-executive Director from the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on Monday.

Besides, its board in a meeting held on Monday has re-appointed Vishnuprasad M as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years.

''COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the business operations and the financial results of the Company for the quarter and for the year ended March 31, 2021.'' It has assessed the impact of this pandemic on its business operations and has considered all relevant internal and external information available up to the date of approval of these financial results, in the determination of the recoverability and carrying value of financial assets and non-financial assets.

''The impact of the current surge in COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic environment is uncertain and may affect the underlying assumptions and estimates used to prepare the Company's financial results, whereby actual outcome may differ from those assumptions and estimates considered as at the date of approval of these financial results,'' it said. It will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 74.40 per unit on the BSE, down 0.93 per cent over the previous close.

