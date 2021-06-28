Two brothers from Hyderabad held in connection with Darbhanga railway station blast

Hyderabad, June 28 (PTI): Two brothers from the city have been picked up by the Telangana Counter Intelligence cell and Bihar police in connection with the June 17 blast at the railway station in Bihar's Darbhanga, police here said on Monday.

On June 17, a blast took place inside the railway station premises at Darbhanga, though no one was injured.

The incident took place when a bundle of clothes exploded while being carried from the parcel van of a train to the assigned place of storage.

The parcel had arrived by a train originating at Secunderabad here and the cloth bundle caught fire following the blast.

A bottle containing some liquid was found stashed inside the damaged parcel bundle after the blast and sent for forensic examination, they had said.

''The duo (two siblings) have been detained over their alleged role in booking the parcel (consignment of clothes) at Secunderabad railway station,'' an official said while declining to share any other details.

Asked if police suspected a terror angle in the blast, the official said the matter is being verified.

