Lebanon to close banks on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:06 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday
The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement.
Advertisement
Also Read: EXPLAINER-Lebanon's financial meltdown and how it happened
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
Advertisement