Lebanon to close banks on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank - statement

Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday

The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement.

