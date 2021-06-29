Sudanese official: IMF executive board says Sudan has reached HIPC decision point

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt.

The board was scheduled to meet on Monday, and expected to publish its decision by the following day. Sudan is suffering a prolonged economic crisis and its government has pushed through reforms intended to attract debt relief and new financing.

As part of the so-called "decision point", the IMF is expected to announce an extended credit facility for Sudan which will provide new financing in the form of grants and cheap loans. "Sudan will proceed to negotiations with the Paris Club in July," senior adviser Magdi Amin wrote on Twitter, the first step in a process that will also involve negotiating with non-Paris Club countries and commercial lenders for similar levels of debt reduction.

A quarter of a century after the International Monetary Fund and World Bank launched their HIPC debt relief program, Sudan is the penultimate economy to come through the process, and "by far the largest case in absolute terms," an IMF official told Reuters.

