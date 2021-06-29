S.Korea lawmaker says second extra budget will be about 36 trln won
A South Korean lawmaker leading parliamentary discussion of the country's second extra budget of this year said on Tuesday around 36 trillion won ($32 billion) of supplementary spending is on the way to aid businesses hit by the pandemic.
Park Won-joo, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, said excess tax revenue of 33 trillion won will mainly be used to finance the extra budget.
($1 = 1,129.5900 won)
