PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 29
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Hopes fade for US-UK travel corridor before end of summer https://on.ft.com/3xZu7ft EU confident of further delay to N Ireland meat import curbs https://on.ft.com/3dqIlOv
U.S. judge dismisses antitrust lawsuits against Facebook https://on.ft.com/35Yw4g9 UK must 'learn to live' with COVID, says new health secretary https://on.ft.com/35XSCxt
Overview Officials involved in talks about a US-UK travel corridor, play down chances of any breakthrough on transatlantic restrictions before September.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Monday said he believed a three-month extension could be granted to a grace period before restrictions come into force on exports of chilled meat products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc, one from the Federal Trade Commission and another by a coalition of U.S. states, dealing a significant blow to regulators.
Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday the country has to "learn to live" with COVID-19, in a bullish statement to MPs in which he confirmed the government's plan to return England to economic normality on July 19. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
