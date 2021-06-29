Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 05:43 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Hopes fade for US-UK travel corridor before end of summer https://on.ft.com/3xZu7ft EU confident of further delay to N Ireland meat import curbs https://on.ft.com/3dqIlOv

U.S. judge dismisses antitrust lawsuits against Facebook https://on.ft.com/35Yw4g9 UK must 'learn to live' with COVID, says new health secretary https://on.ft.com/35XSCxt

Overview Officials involved in talks about a US-UK travel corridor, play down chances of any breakthrough on transatlantic restrictions before September.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Monday said he believed a three-month extension could be granted to a grace period before restrictions come into force on exports of chilled meat products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc, one from the Federal Trade Commission and another by a coalition of U.S. states, dealing a significant blow to regulators.

Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday the country has to "learn to live" with COVID-19, in a bullish statement to MPs in which he confirmed the government's plan to return England to economic normality on July 19. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

