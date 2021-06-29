Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 10.22 points

Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 10.22 points and Nifty down by 5 points.

At 9:49 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 10.22 points or 0.02 per cent at 52725.37.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15809.70, at 9:49 am, down by 5 points or 0.03 per cent. (ANI)

