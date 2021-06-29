Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 10.22 points
Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 10.22 points and Nifty down by 5 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmark indices were in the red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 10.22 points and Nifty down by 5 points.
At 9:49 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 10.22 points or 0.02 per cent at 52725.37.
Advertisement
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15809.70, at 9:49 am, down by 5 points or 0.03 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Nifty
- BSE Sensex
Advertisement