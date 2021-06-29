Exotel and Ameyo announce merger - form the largest customer engagement cloud platform

Exotel, Asia's largest cloud communication platform, and Ameyo, Asia's largest contact center platform, announced a merger today. The merger creates the largest customer engagement cloud platform in the emerging markets, with a presence in 60 countries and an ARR of 40 million USD.

Speaking about the merger, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder of Exotel, said, ''The pandemic has accelerated the market's need for a customer engagement cloud platform that can handle the changing work environment. Enterprises want a single platform that will be able to handle their customer interactions and effectively so. Joining hands with Ameyo helps us meet the demands of the emerging markets much faster.'' He further added, ''We've always wanted to build the best enterprise contact center software. Ameyo already has one of the best enterprise contact center software. We loved their people and the similarity in vision. So, joining hands with them makes perfect sense. With Exotel's platform reliability & Ameyo's contact center functionalities, Enterprises will now find everything they need to move their customer engagement to the cloud in one place.'' Ishwar Sridharan, COO of Exotel said, ''We are excited about creating India's first vertically integrated B2B carrier. Communications is moving to the cloud, and Exotel's vision is to lead the cloud migration.'' Over 500 of the largest enterprises in India use either Ameyo or Exotel. Nearly 100 of them currently use both including the largest banks in India, Urban Company, Byju's, Ola, Swiggy, etc.

Ameyo's co-founder, Sachin Bhatia will transition into a new role as the CEO of Ameyo. He will also join the board of Exotel. The other two co-founders of Ameyo, Bishal Lachhiramka and Nayan Jain, and investors Forum Synergies will exit the company.

Sachin Bhatia, CEO of Ameyo said, ''I would like to thank my co-founders Bishal and Nayan for helping build and scale Ameyo to over 450 employees serving over 2,000 customers across 60+ countries.'' He further added, ''The customer engagement cloud platform is a really large market opportunity. The combination of Exotel and Ameyo creates the largest player in emerging markets. Customers would soon be able to unify their customer data and move towards AI to improve customer experience and personalization.'' The duo also mentioned that moving enterprises to the cloud to enable smart customer data usage was the goal. Indigoedge and Zanskar were the advisors to Exotel and Ameyo respectively on the merger. About Exotel Exotel is Asia's leading customer communication platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three engineers to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Working with some of the fastest-growing companies in Southeast Asia (Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for over 4500 companies in India, Australia, and SEA. For more information, please visit http://exotel.com About Ameyo Ameyo is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its virtual contact center solutions and helps streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes.

Ameyo is headquartered in Gurgaon, India with 2,000+ customers across 60+ countries - the US, SE Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Some of the marquee customers include Ola, Bank Bazaar, HDFC Bank, Hero Housing Finance, Shriram Life Insurance, Edelweiss, Aegon Life Insurance, BYJU'S, Vedantu, Standard Chartered Bank, UrbanCompany, Muthoot Group, and Equitas Bank.

Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, and hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, Dialers, Email, Chat, and Social Media such as Instagram, Google Play, Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. To know more, visit www.ameyo.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg

