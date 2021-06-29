Left Menu

World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

The World Bank raised its forecast of Chinas economic growth this year to 8.5 per cent from 8.1 per cent and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:51 IST
World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

The World Bank raised its forecast of China's economic growth this year to 8.5 per cent from 8.1 per cent and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus. The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic. Factory and consumer activity are back above pre-outbreak levels, though authorities have re-imposed travel controls in some areas to counter outbreaks of new variants of the virus. Chinese economic growth is likely to decline to 5.4 per cent next year as the rebound from last year's history-making global slump fades and activity returns to normal, the World Bank said. Its forecast was an increase over a report in April that said China and Vietnam were the only East Asian economies to achieve a "v-shaped" recovery in 2020 with output back above pre-coronavirus levels.

China is on track to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by early summer, but ''a full recovery will also require continued progress toward achieving wide-spread immunization," the World Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021