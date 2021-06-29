Setu Appoints Gojek Veteran Irfan Shah as CTO

Irfan Shah joined the tech leadership role in Bangalore on June 14 BENGALURU, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Setu is on a mission to accelerate India's economic growth by making financial services accessible and affordable to all. To further this goal, founders Sahil Kini and Nikhil Kumar have been actively expanding the leadership team in partnership with Purple Quarter, one of the leading tech leadership search firms.

''We are so excited to have Irfan join us as CTO. Setu is building financial infrastructure for the internet, and our guild of code poets needed a leader like Irfan to build a kickass technology backbone and help find kindred spirits. His experience building legendary teams, immensely scalable platforms and payments systems in a hyper-growth startup are exactly the kind of wisdom our company needs! Special thanks to the amazing team at Purple Quarter for finding us a gem of a leader!'' said Sahil Kini, Co-Founder and CEO, Setu.

Irfan has been coding, architecting systems and coaching for over 18 years. Prior to joining Setu, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Gojek and was also associated with GoPay, Bluejeans and Thoughtworks in senior roles. He is super passionate about platforms, distributed systems, functional programming and the theory of constraints. ''Fintech is in a very interesting phase in India right now, and after two decades building software for the world, I'm excited to build for India and accelerate our mission at Setu. I'd like to thank Purple Quarter for enabling this opportunity!'' said Irfan.

With its unmatched tech network, Purple Quarter has been instrumental in closing key leadership positions for the likes of Vedantu, Swiggy, Pharmeasy, Urban Company, hike, Licious, Urban Company, LendingKart, and Acko.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more. For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532295/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

