Speeding car leaves woman dead, 3 injured on footpath in Ahmedabad
A woman, identified as Santuben Babubhai 38, was killed, while her husband Babubhai and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector B B Vaghela said.The victims were daily wagers from Gujarats Dahod district.
- Country:
- India
A woman was killed while her husband and two children were injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were sleeping on a footpath here in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
After the incident, which took place around 12.30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.
The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there, he said. A woman, identified as Santuben Babubhai (38), was killed, while her husband Babubhai and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector B B Vaghela said.
''The victims were daily wagers from Gujarat's Dahod district. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We are trying to nab the car driver,'' Vaghela said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nehru Nagar
- Gujarat
- B B Vaghela
- Dahod district
- Ahmedabad
- Babubhai
- Vaghela
ALSO READ
AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls: Kejriwal
NGT refuses to quash Environmental Clearance for modernisation of Navlakhi Port in Gujarat
AAP to contest Gujarat Assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Gujarat AAP office
Gujarat: Two children among three members of a family killed in SUV-truck collision