France's Le Maire keeps 5% economic growth forecast for 2021
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:57 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he was keeping his 5% economic growth forecast for 2021, because of the risk of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the new Delta variant.
"I maintain the 5% growth forecast", Le Maire told CNews TV, adding he did not want to increase it due to that risk.
