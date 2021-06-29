France's Le Maire keeps 5% economic growth forecast for 2021

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he was keeping his 5% economic growth forecast for 2021, because of the risk of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the new Delta variant.

"I maintain the 5% growth forecast", Le Maire told CNews TV, adding he did not want to increase it due to that risk.

