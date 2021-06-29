Covid curfew extended for another week in Uttarakhand 

Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended by another week till July 6 with more relaxations. The extended curfew, which came into effect on Tuesday, will remain in force till 6 am on July 6, an order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said. Giving more relaxations, shops and business establishments have been allowed to open six days a week instead of five. They will remain open even on Sundays in the two popular tourist spots of Mussoorie and Nainital, the order said. Markets in these towns will remain closed on Tuesday. Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy. However, educational institutions, training institutes, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders. Permission for online classes and distance learning remains in place. Registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours will be compulsory for people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity. PTI ALM DV DV

