JLL achieves well-being milestone with a WELL Platinum certification for its Global Technology Centre in Bengaluru

JLL, India's largest real estate consultancy and professional services firm, announced that it has been awarded a WELL Certification at the Platinum Level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for its Global Technology Centre in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility houses over 400 JLL Technologies employees who are focused on utilizing emerging technologies to develop new solutions for JLL and its clients. The office received a LEED V4 Platinum certification in 2019 from the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

The Bengaluru office is JLL's fourth office to receive a WELL Certification at the Platinum level. Currently, JLL has 194 properties in 18 countries with more than 23,000 people in the WELL Portfolio program, intending to expand.

Advertisement

''We are humbled and proud of this achievement. It demonstrates the responsible and sustainable approach JLL is taking toward building our global technology centres - ensuring the health and well-being of our talent while making a substantial contribution towards our commitment to a lower-carbon economy. With the extraordinary circumstances created by the ongoing pandemic, we have more responsibility than ever to ensure that our buildings and workplaces provide safe, happy, and healthy spaces that enable our people to contribute their best,'' said George Thomas, Global Chief Information Officer, JLL.

''This office epitomizes a tech-led workplace that is focused on human experience, showcasing our JLL Technologies (JLLT) ambitions to transform commercial real estate through technology for our clients and our company,'' he added.

The WELL Building Standard is the industry's leading health-focused benchmark for buildings, enabling organizations to advance the health, safety, and well-being of their employees through sustainable, forward-thinking office design. With the current COVID situation, JLL's WELL Platinum certification is a significant testimonial towards rapid strides taken in creating safe and healthy workplaces for JLL's employees to achieve their ambitions.

''We strongly believe in a people-first culture at JLL. This certification underlines our focus on sustainability as we build unconventional workspaces which inspire creativity and create a sense of pride for our employees. We will continue in shaping the future of the real estate for a better world, and this accreditation is a step in that direction,'' said Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, JLL India.

''In 2020, JLL set a science-based target to reduce emissions by 2034 and committed to net zero emissions from its own buildings by 2030. These commitments are milestones which will help us achieve net-zero by 2040 across all areas of our operations, including the client sites we manage,'' she added.

This prestigious WELL Platinum Certification involves a stringent evaluation process ranging from air quality, wellness, sustainability, indoor lighting, and other healthy workplace factors. The well-thought-out design of the JLL CoE has an array of wellbeing-focused features including • WHO Standard Air Quality: The system has been designed to meet stringent WHO standards. The high-efficiency filters arrest PM2.5 and PM10 particles and disinfect the air with Ultra-Violet Germicidal Irradiation. A real-time monitoring system also ensures that the office has the best air quality index.

• Human Centric Lighting: Circadian lighting design features in the facility ensure that the body rhythm is in sync with the daily schedule.

• Additional features such as height adjusting workstations, nutrition labels on vending machines to make informed food choices, and many more.

''Amid the global pandemic, it's even more evident that our buildings play an important role in ensuring the health and safety of employees across the globe. The WELL Platinum Certification celebrates the highest level of single asset achievement in an organization's journey to WELL, and this addition to JLL's WELL Portfolio demonstrates JLL's continuous commitment to advancing sustainability and employee-centric healthy workplaces,'' said Jack Noonan, Vice President of IWBI APAC.

JLL is a long-time strategic partner with IWBI and shares a vision for spaces that can positively impact people's health and deliver strong investment outcomes. This certification marks the latest achievement as part of JLL's WELL Portfolio across the Asia Pacific and North America. The WELL Portfolio process allows JLL to benchmark its full range of workspaces and move its offices toward one global standard, ensuring JLL offices around the world meet the highest standards of sustainability and health, and well-being. JLL's APAC-North America WELL Portfolio was among the first in the world to achieve WELL Portfolio Scores in 2020.

More information on JLL Energy and its Sustainability offering can be found here.

About JLL JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces, and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people, and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries, and a global workforce of nearly 93,000 as of June 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

In India, JLL has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier II & III markets with a cumulative strength of close to 12,000 professionals. Headquartered out of Mumbai, we are India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. Our services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data center, and education. For further information, please visit www.jll.co.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)