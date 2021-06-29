SAS Research & Development, India Ranks No. 2 in India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces

Business Wire India Great Place To Work® Institute ranked SAS Research & Development India as 2nd in its annual ranking of India's top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. This is the third consecutive year that SAS R&D India is ranked in the Top 3 on the list of mid-size companies, the fifth consecutive year in the top 10, and is recognized by its employees as an organization that promotes trust, pride, and camaraderie. SAS R&D India was also recognized as a Laureate for being featured in India's Best Workplaces list for 10 years.

SAS R&D India has successfully established and nurtured a workplace environment that excels in almost every area of employees' workplace experience. The organization has developed an environment where employee innovation thrives and which motivates employees to deliver their best. There are several unique programs that cater to the demographics of all employees. These programs are well integrated with the direction in which the organization is headed currently and involve a high degree of personal and human connections.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized once again as a Great Place to Work. This recognition is always important to us as it highlights the trust between our employees and leadership. But this is especially important during a time of uncertainty and disruption. Our employees are resilient and have clearly demonstrated how our values inspire us to come up with new and innovative ideas, challenge ourselves to do better, and support each other in times of need. I am proud of how our teams came together and used our technology to make a positive difference in the world. When employees feel cared for, have a purpose, and enjoy interacting with their colleagues, innovation flourishes. We have created a workplace environment that excels in employee experience, by providing meaningful work, empowering employees to take risks, and prioritizing our employees' wellbeing and work-life integration. Our unique culture inspires people to move the world forward." said Rama Jayanti, Vice President – SAS Research and Development.

"We are honored to be recognized once again in the Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2021 list. The foundation of a great workplace lies in its culture of trust and engagement that unites leaders and employees with a common vision. At SAS, everyone actively contributes to building an inspiring workplace culture. The pride we feel at SAS in who we are and what we do injects energy into everything we do. The employee-first culture nurtures an environment of high trust & performance. This has helped us in being agile, resilient, and responsive to the changing environment caused by this pandemic. Guided by our values of being Curious, Passionate, Authentic, and Accountable, we have risen to the challenges of the new normal and continue to be a Great Place to Work for all. I am extremely proud of our award-winning workplace where everyone is empowered to make a difference." said Priya Raina Iyer, Head - Human Resources SAS Research and Development, India.

About Great Place To Work® Institute, Great Place To Work® Institute annually conducts the largest study on Workplace Culture and recognizes the Best Workplaces, in India as well as around the world. This is the most coveted recognition of the Best Workplaces & Best Employers across the globe and is considered the Gold Standard in assessing and recognizing the workplace culture.

About SAS R&D India SAS R&D India (Pvt.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAS Inc., USA, is a key development center for the research and development of products and solutions for SAS. The Pune office, being the largest R&D center outside the U.S., is focused on developing strategic products and solutions for SAS. Apart from R&D, the center also hosts various other functions such as Professional Services, Product Management, Enterprise Excellence, Tech Support, User Experience, and Cloud and Information Services.

