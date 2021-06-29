Left Menu

5 dead after canter rams into parked bus in UP

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:40 IST
5 dead after canter rams into parked bus in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and two seriously injured after a canter rammed into a parked bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nagla Khangar police station area when the double-decker bus, travelling from Jaipur to Bihar, was parked on the roadside with its driver fixing a fault, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narayan said.

The canter's driver, Resham Thapa (40); its operator, Anand (35); bus driver, Ramsevak (45) and two unidentified passengers died on the spot, the SP said, adding efforts were on to ascertain their identity.

Two other passengers were critically injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy and directed senior officials to reach the spot and help the victims, an official spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021