5 dead after canter rams into parked bus in UP

Five people were killed and two seriously injured after a canter rammed into a parked bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nagla Khangar police station area when the double-decker bus, travelling from Jaipur to Bihar, was parked on the roadside with its driver fixing a fault, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narayan said.

The canter's driver, Resham Thapa (40); its operator, Anand (35); bus driver, Ramsevak (45) and two unidentified passengers died on the spot, the SP said, adding efforts were on to ascertain their identity.

Two other passengers were critically injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy and directed senior officials to reach the spot and help the victims, an official spokesperson said.

