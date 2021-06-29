Saveetha Dental College launches Dynamic Navigation System in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Dental College becomes the first dental institute in India to have a dynamic navigation system and SDC signs a research MOU with the University of Glasgow, UK. Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP digitally launched the dynamic navigation system in the presence of Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor SIMATS and Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics SIMATS.

"The unique navigation system is very scarce and this MOU aims to add to the available scientific literature. This will be the first time that such a system has been installed in a dental college in India to pursue research activities in the field of dynamic navigation in dentistry. The applications of such a system are numerous: used in maxillofacial surgical procedures, in endodontic procedures and is of immense use in dental implantology. This system is very beneficial during complex surgical procedures such as tumors, where it guides the surgeon in removing the entire lesion accurately," said Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics SIMATS. "The dynamic navigation system greatly decreases the complication rates of difficult procedures. The MOU with the University of Glasgow will begin with research centred towards dental implantology and will expand further into the other fields such as maxillofacial surgeries," said Dr NMVeeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor SIMATS.

Dynamic navigation system forces the surgeon to plan the surgery and placement of a virtual implant in terms of angulation, depth, location, size and depth thus allowing for a well-planned surgery. Placement of implant using dynamic navigation is more accurate compared with implant placement with Free Hand approach. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

