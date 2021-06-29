Left Menu

MP: Women police stations to come up in all districts

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:04 IST
MP: Women police stations to come up in all districts
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification to set up a women police station each in all districts of the state to curb crime against women and ensure speedy justice in such cases, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

While 10 districts of the state already have such police stations, now a gazette notification has been issued to start the facility in the remaining 42 districts, the minister told reporters.

With this, all the 52 districts will have a women police station each and 1,470 personnel have been designated for these police stations, he said.

The move will help in checking crime against women and will also ensure that they get speedy justice, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021