Indo Count, India's largest bed linen exporter partners with British Designer Jasper Conran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indo Count Industries Ltd., one of India's leading Home Textile manufacturer-exporter is delighted to announce its new partnership with Jasper Conran O.B.E. for an exclusive bed and bath collection, launching in Spring 2022. The range will be sold and marketed internationally under the Jasper Conran London brand, exclusively through Indo Count. Attention to detail and the integrity of the product will be central to the values of the brand. The collection will feature bold graphic prints, organic and supima cotton with a fresh and contemporary colour palette.

Jasper Conran is a very established and well respected British designer, recognised within homewares, having had longstanding partnerships with, amongst others, British homeware brands Waterford and Wedgewood. Jasper Conran expressed, "I am very pleased to be partnering with Indo Count to produce the Jasper Conran London Bed and Bath Collection. Indo Count's stance on ethical trading resonates with me and their ambition to continually improve the sustainability of the product and production and the care they afford their workforce; these tenets are important for me. I am looking forward to working with them and I feel confident that this partnership will deliver a shared vision."

Commenting on the above, Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman said, "This affiliation is a strategic move, that mirrors our growth in the branded business segment. This partnership with Jasper Conran will create a high quality bed and bath brand incorporating natural fibres in superior thread counts and fabric constructions, using our most advanced technologies. Through this partnership, we aim to further strengthen the Company's long term vision to be the cornerstone for home textiles across the globe." Indo Count Industries Ltd. (ICIL), is one of India's largest Home Textile manufacturer, exporting to more than 54 countries across the globe. Anil Kumar Jain, Executive Chairman, has been ranked 10th amongst the India's Best Top 100 CEO's 2017 by Business Today.

Under his leadership, the Company has focused on some of the world's finest fashion, institutional and utility bedding and has built significant presence across the globe. Over the years, the Company has successfully carved out a niche for itself and has become a total bedding solutions provider. The Company has been honoured with Gold Trophies by TEXPROCIL for highest export performance in bed linen for consecutive two years.

