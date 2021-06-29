Data analytics firm Ugam to hire over 1,300 this year

Next-generation data and analytics firm Ugam, which is part of Japanese ad agency Dentsu Group, is hiring over 1,300 analytics and technology professionals to strengthen its 3,000-strong workforce this year.

We are expanding our 3,000-person talent base by adding more than 1,300 analytics and technology professionals this year. We are specifically looking to fill opportunities in analytics, cloud, research, and marketing technology, the Coimbatore-headquartered company, founded in 2000, said in a statement on Tuesday.

This expansion will propel our momentum to meet the growing demand for this type of expertise across industries, which was driven largely by the acceleration of digital transformation since the onset of the pandemic, Sunil Mirani, co-founder and chief executive of Ugam was quoted in the statement.

Mirani said in the past seven months, Ugam has added over 1,200 people, taking the headcount to 3,000 now. These include analysts, software engineers, technical architects and technical leads, among others.

In 2019, Ugam, which helps enterprises make superior decisions and serving both business-to-business and business-to-consumer enterprises, was taken over by US-based Merkle, the data and analytics business arm of Dentsu Aegis Network. Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency focusing on customer experience management.

Ugam helps global corporations make smarter business decisions to accelerate their digital transformation. Its IP-led solutions use a blend of data, technology and expertise, resulting in impactful and long-tenured relationships. Its serves close to 100 Fortune 500 companies across industries such as retail and consumer brands, high tech, banking and financial services, distribution, and market research and consulting. It delivers deep expertise in experience management and cloud platforms, including Adobe, AWS and Google Cloud. Our long-tenured and trusted client relationships, multi-disciplinary expertise, continuous learning environment, and unique culture place us in a prime position to scale up to this demand and welcome new people, Mirani said. PIT BEN BAL

