IHCL to expand food delivery platform Qmin, targets presence in 25 cities in 2 yrs

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is planning to expand the reach of its food delivery platform, Qmin, targeting presence in 25 cities over the next two years.

Qmin has also introduced the Qmin Food Truck service to cater to the need of on-the-go meals in Mumbai and plans to bring it to metro cities across India, including Bangalore and Delhi, followed by tier-two cities.

''Since its launch in 2020, Qmin has been revolutionising the culinary space with its distinctive branded offerings across multiple market segments and price points. The brand has seen consistent growth and expansion and is now available across 16 cities, delivering favourites from over 65 IHCL restaurants,'' Qmin Commercial Director Jehangir Press said in a statement.

The Qmin Food Truck will address the need for quick and easy meals for those on the go, Press added.

IHCL said its 'youngest brand Qmin' is now a full- fledged vertical, addressing multiple segments of the market. ''It is slated to be in 25 cities in total, with 6-8 trucks rolling out over the next 2 years. Starting with its launch in Mumbai, the food truck will soon be available in other metro cities in India including Bangalore and Delhi, followed by tier-2 cities,'' the company added.

The food truck will service business districts and large residential neighbourhoods with comfort food bringing in global and local favourites, it added.

The Qmin Food Truck menu ranges from comfort foods like rolls and sandwiches to gourmet burgers and nachos, and local favourites like kheema pao, gosht biryani, walnut brownies and gulab jamuns.

The truck will extend its services to corporate functions, small weddings, birthday parties and festivals, the company said.

