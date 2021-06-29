Co-living operator Housr plans to raise USD 20mn; aims to reach 10k beds in one yr

Co-living firm Housr is looking to raise around USD 20 million to expand its operations across major cities and increase its capacity three times to 10,000 beds in the next year.

In April 2019, Housr, which has been co-founded by Tribeca Developers MD Kalpesh Mehta and Deepak Anand, had raised funds from Macrotech Developers Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Lodha, Godrej Properties Chairman Pirojsha Godrej, and Unimark Group Chairman Harsh Patodia.

''We are targeting to expand to 10,000 beds across all key cities in the next one year, tripling our base from the current capacity of around 3,500 beds,'' Anand told PTI.

At present, Housr has 16 properties, of which 14 centres are in Delhi-NCR and the rest in Pune.

He said the company is focusing on setting up new centres for working professionals as of now but will open student housing facilities once the educational institutions reopen post-COVID.

Anand said the co-living segment has been affected like most of the sectors in the economy but the impact on the company's business was limited as it has been catering largely to working professionals.

Asked about funding for expansion, Anand said ''We are planning to raise around USD 20 million in our next round of funding.'' The company is looking to raise funds by end of this year or early 2022, he added.

Anand said the company has taken on lease many properties, vacated by big and small players after the outbreak of the pandemic, at a great discount.

For expansion, Housr is looking to enter into Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Lucknow markets, besides adding more facilities in NCR and Pune Asked about the impact on rentals in the co-living market, Anand said the company's average charge is around Rs 18,000-22000 per month per room, which is lower than Rs 20,000-26000 a room pre-COVID.

''We remain bullish about the growth of the co-living segment despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19,'' he said.

Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca, has been instrumental in bringing Trump Towers projects to India. Tribeca is developing many realty projects across India.

An INSEAD alumnus, Deepak Anand comes with a diverse background in private equity, banking, distribution with leadership roles at HSBC, HDFC, and HT Media.

