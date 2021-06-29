Heritage Foods forays into the 'Ready to Eat' segment

- Expands its value-added portfolio with the launch of Heritage Tikka Paneer - Extend its French Yogurt brand Mamie Yova's footprint with the rollout in Hyderabad HYDERABAD, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Foods Ltd., one of the leading private dairy players in India, today announced its foray into the healthy Ready to Eat (RTE) segment with the launch of Heritage Tikka Paneer.

Heritage Tikka Paneer comes with pre-marinated Paneer, mixed with curd (both produced at Heritage's manufacturing facilities), and a right blend masala, and all it takes to be ready to eat is 30-60 seconds heating up either in an oven or a microwave. The product promises to satiate the taste buds along with nourishing the nutrition quotient for all age groups. Heritage Tikka Paneer will be the time saviour, bringing a convenience for the working urban population which can be creatively used for multiple delicious and nutritious cuisines. Heritage Tikka Paneer is available with microwavable trays with simple and easy to understand instructions for use.

Advertisement

Commenting on the introduction of Heritage Paneer Tikka, Mrs. NBrahmani, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited, said, ''In line with the company's strategy of expanding value-added product portfolio, Heritage Foods has entered into a new Ready to Eat, Heat n Eat segment. Heritage Paneer Tikka is the Company's first product in this segment, and the Company will expand the portfolio with many launches that will have synergies with the Company's inherent strengths. The RTE segment is one of the fastest growing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20%.'' Heritage Foods is expanding its yogurt footprint by launching it in Hyderabad. Commenting on the launch of French Yogurt brand Mamie Yova in Hyderabad, Mrs. N Brahmani, Director, Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited, said, ''Heritage Novandie is proud to bring Mamie, the beloved mascot, to Hyderabad after launching it successfully in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune) and Gujarat (Surat and Ahmedabad). The deliciously French Fruit Yogurt (available in Mango, Strawberry, Lychee and Blueberry flavours) along with our unique offering, the 'Yo Pop', a drinkable yogurt (available in Banana, Vanilla, Pina Colada and Mango flavours) is made available through the Company's omnichannel distribution network. The products are power-packed with a complete blend of nourishment and fulfilment for the Indian taste buds. Heritage's legacy and strong presence in Hyderabad will help Mamie Yova reach our esteemed consumers and provide them with an unforgettable customer experience.'' About Heritage Foods Limited: Heritage Foods Limited (NSE: HERITGFOOD) (BSE: 519552), founded in the year 1992, is India's leading value-added and branded dairy products company. It has a presence in the cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Heritage Foods' milk and milk products such as Curd, Ghee, Paneer, flavoured milk, immunity milk, Milk shake, Butter, Cheese, cream among others, are consumed by more than 1.5 million households in 11 states across India. Heritage Foods enjoys a strong brand affinity with its consumers and is specially known for its product authenticity, quality and freshness. It also enjoys long-term relationships with over 0.3 million farmers and has a wide distribution network across the country, comprising 6,223 distributors and agents. The Company is ESG responsible and has a total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption within its dairy factories.

For more information about Heritage Foods, visit www.heritagefoods.in.

About Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited: Heritage Foods in collaboration with Novandie (a subsidiary of Andros) has set up a Yogurt plant through a joint partnership. This joint venture, Mamie Yova, aims at bringing the Deliciously French experience to India! The Mamie Yova brand depicts Franchisee, guilt free indulgence and pleasure, with surprises that are full of nourishment and fulfilment. The company's vision is to spread smiles to as many consumers as possible. With Mamie's youthfulness, her spontaneity and lip-smacking recipes, our Fruit Yogurts and Yo Pop range will bring alive the perfect blend of fun and nourishment! The first production batch of the yogurts with stringent quality control has made its way to the Indian market since February 2021, starting its journey from 5 cities in India, namely, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553863/Heritage_Tikka_Paneer.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553864/French_Yogurt_and_Yo_Pop.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)