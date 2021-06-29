Left Menu

Ghana signs 600 mln euros loan agreements to build railway

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:45 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Ghana has agreed two loans worth a total of 600 million euros ($714.54 million) to build a 100 km stretch of railway with lenders including Deutsche Bank and Investec, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The line will transport agricultural produce and minerals from the Huni Valley to Takoradi Port in the south of the country, the government and the lenders said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.8397 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

