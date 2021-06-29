Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:18 IST
Gold, silver decline on muted global trends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices declined by Rs 89 to Rs 46,167 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,256 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by Rs 222 to Rs 67,926 per kg from Rs 68,148 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,774 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.02 per ounce.

''Gold prices witnessed lower trading on stronger dollar,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, ''Gold prices edged lower after steady move witnessed in the last couple of sessions amidst an uptick in dollar.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

