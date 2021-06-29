Marriott Bonvoy unveils enticing summer offers in Egypt

Marriott Bonvoy, the highly awarded travel programme from Marriott International (Marriott.com), has unveiled enticing summer offers for hotel stays and dining experiences across the Middle East & Africa, including Egypt. The promotions give local residents and travellers a chance to unwind this summer with offers on lunch, brunch and dinner with family and friends as well as deals on the perfect staycation, couples escape or family getaway at incredible hotels and resorts across the region.

"We know that this summer residents and travellers will be looking to make up for lost time with friends and family by taking a well-deserved break.," said Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "Through our range of compelling Summer offers, we are delighted to be able to provide guests with opportunities to enjoy time with their loved ones and create memorable experiences at many of our amazing hotels, resorts and restaurants."

Advertisement

Relax and Unwind at 15 participating Hotels and Resorts in the Egypt Summer Offer

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting local residents, members and travellers to explore its portfolio of hotels and resorts in Egypt this summer, including beach destinations, family-friendly experiences and shopping and entertainment getaways.

Members of Marriott's all-encompassing travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, can save 20% off room nights and enjoy complimentary breakfast while non-members get 15% off room rates across Egypt, until September 11th, 2021.

Guests can book the summer offer at 15 participating properties in the country across renowned brands such as St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and more. Guests can choose from properties such as St. Regis Cairo (bit.ly/3jowCnn), The St. Regis Almasa (bit.ly/3qBSmxU), Marriott Mena House, Cairo (bit.ly/3AbRLr5), Le Méridien Dahab Resort (bit.ly/3y3XGwh) and Sheraton Miramar Resort El Gouna (bit.ly/3qydncu).

Those looking to travel outside of Egypt can also take advantage of the offer at over 250 participating properties across the Middle East & Africa. Holiday destinations include Istanbul in Turkey and Dubai in UAE. For travel outside of Egypt, it is advised to check travel requirements before making a booking in any destination.

Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points on stays which can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and much more.

For more information or to make a booking visit: bit.ly/3w4INs8

Delicious Savings across Egypt's Finest Culinary Offerings

Marriott Bonvoy has launched special dining promotions this summer across its array of culinary offerings in Egypt. From award-winning restaurants, celebrity chef venues, stunning outdoor terraces, city hot spots and family restaurants, dine-in guests across Egypt are spoilt for choice this summer.

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy an exclusive 20% off their total bill at participating restaurants including Gianni's New York Italian Restaurant, La Zisa, El Mawardia, NOX and many more until August 31, 2021. All they have to do is show their Marriott Bonvoy™ membership, and mention 'Summer Cravings 21' to claim the discount.

For more information on the summer dining offers, visit Marriott's dedicated dining platform MORE CRAVINGS BY MARRIOTT BONVOY™ at bit.ly/3hkYMNB.

Non-members are encouraged to join Marriott Bonvoy free of charge to enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits and offers available across Marriott Bonvoy's properties globally. To sign up for free, visit www.Marriott.com/loyalty.mi.

(With Inputs from APO)