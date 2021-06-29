Left Menu

EU executive warns Germany over travel restrictions on Portugal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:29 IST
EU executive warns Germany over travel restrictions on Portugal
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements to be in line with European Union approach, the bloc's executive said on Tuesday.

The European Commission said Germany did inform the Brussels-based executive that it now considers Portugal a "virus-variant zone" and wanted to activate emergency brake to restrict free travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But it said severe restrictions on travel to and from Portugal that Berlin announced "do not seem fully aligned" with recommendations for the bloc's 27 countries meant to ease summer travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021