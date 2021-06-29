EU executive warns Germany over travel restrictions on Portugal
- Country:
- Belgium
Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements to be in line with European Union approach, the bloc's executive said on Tuesday.
The European Commission said Germany did inform the Brussels-based executive that it now considers Portugal a "virus-variant zone" and wanted to activate emergency brake to restrict free travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But it said severe restrictions on travel to and from Portugal that Berlin announced "do not seem fully aligned" with recommendations for the bloc's 27 countries meant to ease summer travel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- The European Commission
- Portugal
- Berlin
- Germany
- Brussels
ALSO READ
Hungary hosts defending champion Portugal at Euro 2020
Soccer-Hungary need unity, luck against defending champions Portugal
Soccer-Ronaldo says Portugal not worried about more positive COVID-19 cases
Soccer-Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary
Soccer-Hungary v Portugal teams