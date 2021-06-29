Left Menu

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q4 net loss at Rs 185 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:31 IST
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q4 net loss at Rs 185 cr
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 184.63 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

However, the company had posted consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) of Rs 12.29 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income from operations of the company during January-March quarter increased to Rs 565.80 crore from Rs 412.02 core in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company said that its board has ''recommended dividend of Rs 0.20 (10%) per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year ended on March 31, 2021.'' GMDC is a state-owned minerals and lignite mining company based in Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021