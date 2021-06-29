Left Menu

JPMorgan to buy ESG-focused fintech startup OpenInvest

The deal comes as the pandemic has also caused a surge in interest in companies that perform well on ESG targets such as lowering climate emissions or encouraging more diverse workforces. OpenInvest will retain its own brand name and will be integrated into J.P. Morgan's Private Bank and Wealth Management client offerings, the bank said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:53 IST
JPMorgan to buy ESG-focused fintech startup OpenInvest
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy OpenInvest, a fintech startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator.

Founded in 2015, OpenInvest's products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) portfolios, according to its website. It also offers ESG investment management products. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the financial details of the deal.

"Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the impact of their ESG portfolios and using that information to make investment decisions that better align with their goals," J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan said. The deal comes as the pandemic has also caused a surge in interest in companies that perform well on ESG targets such as lowering climate emissions or encouraging more diverse workforces.

OpenInvest will retain its own brand name and will be integrated into J.P. Morgan's Private Bank and Wealth Management client offerings, the bank said. The acquisition comes weeks after the bank said it has bought British digital wealth manager Nutmeg as part of its expansion into the UK retail banking and investment market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021