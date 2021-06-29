Left Menu

Potato imports from Bhutan allowed without licence till June 2022

The government has permitted imports of potatoes from Bhutan without licence till June 2022, a move which would help boost domestic supply of the kitchen staple. Import of potatoes... is allowed from Bhutan without license upto June 30, 2022, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT has said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:34 IST
Potato imports from Bhutan allowed without licence till June 2022
  • Country:
  • India

The government has permitted imports of potatoes from Bhutan without licence till June 2022, a move which would help boost domestic supply of the kitchen staple. The imports were earlier allowed without licence only up to January 31, 2021. ''Import of potatoes... is allowed from Bhutan without license upto June 30, 2022,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification. Potato imports otherwise fall in the restricted category, which means that an importer requires a licence from the DGFT for the inbound shipments. India imported potatoes worth just Rs 24.17 lakh in 2020-21 as against Rs 10.97 lakh in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021