Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd reports standalone PAT at Rs 62.73 cr

Chennai, June 29 (PTI): Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd, part of Singapore-based AM International, has reported standalone profits after tax at Rs 62.73 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based petrochemical manufacturing company had declared standalone profit after tax at Rs 1.98 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone PAT grew to Rs 121.65 crore from Rs 55.08 crore registered year ago.

Revenues for the quarter under review grew to Rs 352.55 crore from Rs 263.40 crore while for the year ending March 31, 2021 revenues stood at Rs 1,155.37 crore as against Rs 1,233.21 crore registered last fiscal.

The board of Tamilnadu Petroproducts' Ltd has recommended a dividend of 25 per cent for FY20-21 (as against 15 per cent in the previous year), subject to approval of shareholders.

''The pandemic has impacted the economic activities on a global scale.In these times, TPL in spite of the challenges, performed well with resilience.Having registered a substantial growth through value addition in the second half of the year, it has doubled its profitability'', TPL Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

