Left Menu

90% of first ECLGS amount disbursed so far: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:34 IST
90% of first ECLGS amount disbursed so far: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Banks have so far lent 90 per cent of the Rs 3 lakh crore under emergency credit line guarantee scheme announced last year to help small businesses tide over the pandemic, according to a report by Crisil.

On Monday, the government expanded the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) by another Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which Crisil feels will help alleviate the potential stress on asset quality of banks arising from the second wave of the pandemic.

Disbursements under the existing ECLGS have already reached Rs 2.69 lakh crore of the total corpus of Rs 3 lakh crore, which is 89.7 per cent, benefiting almost 10 per cent of the value of banking sector advances and over 60 per cent value of advances to micro, small and medium enterprises, Crisil said in a note on Tuesday.

This, coupled with other steps like loan moratorium and loan resolution framework, has helped contain banks' gross non-performing assets at 7.5 per cent in March 2021, down from 8.2 per cent in March 2020, the agency said.

Even micro, small and medium businesses, which bore the brunt of the pandemic on their cash flows saw gross NPAs increase by only less than 100 basis points, it noted.

On the Rs 7,500 crore credit guarantee scheme announced for loans given to micro finance institutions for on-lending, Crisil said it will enhance funding access for the microlenders, and also ensure increased credit flow to their small borrowers as they were unable to borrow from other avenues in the formal financial ecosystem.

Expanding ECLGS by Rs 1.5 lakh crore will provide the much-needed support to vulnerable segments of the economy, particularly small and mid-sized companies, to tide over the current crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021