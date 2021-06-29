Left Menu

Sundram Fasteners Ltd bags GM's supplier of the year award for 8th time

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:46 IST
Chennai, June 29 (PTI): TVS Group company Sundram Fasteners Ltd has bagged the Supplier of the Year award from automajor General Motors at the 29th annual supplier of the year awards, the company said on Tuesday.

The US-based automaker General Motors has honoured 122 of its suppliers from 16 countries for supplier performance in 2020.

The awards are an acknowledgement of global suppliers that have distinguished themselves by exceeding General Motor's requirements, resulting in providing GM customers with innovative technologies and high quality, Sundram Fasteners Ltd said in a press release.

The recognition to Sundram Fasteners was a record eighth time for the city-based auto-component maker.

''This recognition is a validation of our commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and excellence.The fact that we have received this award for the eighth time demonstrates our ability to exceed customer expectations consistently'', Sundram Fasteners Ltd, MD, Arathi Krishna said.

General Motors vice president (global purchasing and supply chain), Shilpan Amin said, ''throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve while meeting our present needs''.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

