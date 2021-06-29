Left Menu

Gadkari calls for ratings system for MSMEs

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for creation of a ratings system for the sector and a dashboard for effective monitoring of various schemes. Gadkari also proposed setting up a dashboard for monitoring schemes to prevent delays in decision-making.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:21 IST
Gadkari calls for ratings system for MSMEs
  • Country:
  • India

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for creation of a ratings system for the sector and a dashboard for effective monitoring of various schemes. Addressing a webinar, he said a simple and transparent methodology should be evolved to give ratings to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) having good turnover and GST (Goods and Services Tax) records to enable them to get financing from banks and institutions. The whole world now wants to invest in Indian industry and with an effective ratings system, MSMEs can get good investment from abroad, he added. Gadkari also proposed setting up a dashboard for monitoring schemes to prevent delays in decision-making. He asked SIDBI to take decisions within three months and provide support to the sector. MSMEs contribute nearly 30 per cent to country's GDP and provide employment to more than 11 crore people -- second highest after the agriculture sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021