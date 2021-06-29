Maha: Haryana man held for robbing passengers on express trains
The police managed to recover the stolen jewellery and other valuables from the accuseds home in Haryana, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Railway police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a man from Haryana for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on express trains, an official said on Tuesday. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 9.79 lakh from Jagdish Chander (42), a native of Hisar, Haryana, senior inspector Gajendra Patil of Railway police's crime branch said.
According to the police, the accused had offered to help a lady passenger travelling by Tirunelveli Express to Mumbai and between Badlapur and Vittalwadi stations flicked jewellery worth Rs 2.63 lakh from her bag, a year ago.
A probe team checked the CCTV footage and based on intelligence inputs, arrested the accused a couple of days ago, the official said. The police managed to recover the stolen jewellery and other valuables from the accused's home in Haryana, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup: BCCI President Ganguly reaches Mumbai to discuss tax exemption issue ahead of deadline
After Mumbai, Hyderabad sees Rs 100/litre petrol after price hiked again
Foundation stone laid for BJP's office in Haryana's Jhajjar uprooted; FIR registered
Maha: Oil tanker and truck catch fire in collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; 1 hurt
Out for morning walk, 51-year-old man shot dead in Haryana's Jind