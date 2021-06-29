Left Menu

IRCTC's profit after tax declines 23 pc to Rs 103 cr in Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:17 IST
IRCTC's profit after tax declines 23 pc to Rs 103 cr in Jan-Mar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations of Rs 135.14 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to Rs 358.25 crore, against Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased to Rs 216.17 crore, from Rs 402.90 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021