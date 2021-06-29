Left Menu

HDFC Life Insurance Company's promoter sells shares worth over Rs 6,783 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
HDFC Life Insurance Company's promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 6,783 crore in the firm, through open market transactions.

Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd held 8.88 per cent stake in the firm as per March 2021 shareholding data.

According to BSE bulk deal data, the promoter sold 10 crore scrips.

The total deal value stood at Rs 6,783.59 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Tuesday ended 1.39 per cent lower on BSE, at Rs 686.35.

