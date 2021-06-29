Negative RT-PCR or vaccination certificate mandatory for Maharashtra travellers entering Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made RT-PCR test report or a vaccination certificate mandatory for the travellers coming from Maharashtra as the cases surged in the neighbouring state.

''Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka,'' Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order.

Stating that Maharashtra continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, the order said that Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, a variant of concern, has been reported in certain districts of Maharashtra.

Hence, the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the border districts of the state, the order said.

The airlines, Railways and bus service providers have been directed to issue boarding passes to those who possess RT-PCR or vaccination certificates.

The deputy commissioners of the border districts have been asked to intensify their surveillance and allow those people to enter the state by their private vehicles who possess the two certificates.

There is exemption for negative RT-PCR for those who took the first dose of vaccine, constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals, children below two years and in dire emergency situations.

In case of dire emergency, the passenger's swab should be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number and address 'duly verifying from their ID', the order said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

