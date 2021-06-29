Rural Access Coalition aims to raise $8 mln to support rural households

Frontier Markets, HESA and 1Bridge on Tuesday announced the formation of the 'Rural Access Coalition' that aims to raise USD 8 million (about Rs 59.4 crore) to support one million rural households across 6,000 villages in the country.

The mission of the coalition is to support rural families to become COVID-resilient while contributing to job creation and economic resilience in rural India, a statement said.

The coalition aims to raise USD 8 million to ensure employment, awareness and accessibility to one million rural households in 6,000 villages across four states -- Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, it added.

It is composed of rural supply chain companies, grassroots organisations and ecosystem enablers.

The coalition has partnered with Armman and Noora Health for COVID and maternal-related information, training and services that will be accompanied with Raksha Kits (PPE kits and supplies) by 1MG to provide access to equipment to every rural household.

The participation also includes ecosystem enablers Sattva Consulting and United Way Delhi, alongside Head Held High Foundation and BASIX-BABLE for capacity building, the statement said.

The coalition has over 30,000 micro level entrepreneurs who will execute this mission on the ground.

''Access, Choice and Convenience has always been a challenge for rural consumers across products and services and 1Bridge has been systematically addressing these challenges through its village commerce network of entrepreneurs.

''With the onslaught of the pandemic, it is now critical... from a healthcare perspective, where we can deliver care and supplies right at the doorsteps of rural consumers while generating new models of economic opportunities for entrepreneurs,'' Madan Padaki, Founder and CEO of 1Bridge, said.

Frontier Markets, a women-led social enterprise, has been working with rural communities for 10 years with a strong network of 10,000 Sahelis (Saral Jeevan Sahelis) in North India. Similarly, 1Bridge has been operating across over 6,000 villages predominantly within Southern India, empowering more than 7,000 rural entrepreneurs or 1Bridge Advisors (1BAs).

