HP: Interstate bus service to resume from July 1

The interstate bus service will resume in Himachal Pradesh after 52 days from July 1, state Transport Minister Bikram Singh said on Tuesday. The bus service was stopped on May 10 in the wake of the second Covid wave.

Chairing a meeting of board of directors of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here on Tuesday, the minister said 317 intestate buses will start plying from Thursday.

