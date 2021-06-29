Sterling and Wilson Solar posts Rs 344.80 cr loss in Q4

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 344.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had clocked Rs 128.59 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,416.33 crore, down from Rs 2,120.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses also fell to Rs 1,816.79 crore from Rs 1,961.40 crore a year ago. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

