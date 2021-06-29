Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar posts Rs 344.80 cr loss in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:06 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar posts Rs 344.80 cr loss in Q4
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 344.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had clocked Rs 128.59 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,416.33 crore, down from Rs 2,120.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses also fell to Rs 1,816.79 crore from Rs 1,961.40 crore a year ago. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021