Sterling and Wilson Solar posts Rs 344.80 cr loss in Q4
- Country:
- India
Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 344.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The company had clocked Rs 128.59 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,416.33 crore, down from Rs 2,120.50 crore in the year-ago period.
Its expenses also fell to Rs 1,816.79 crore from Rs 1,961.40 crore a year ago. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.
