Manufacturing sector needs to be improved for employment generation: Gadkari

Shri Gadkari said talented young skilled manpower is the strength of the country. He said we need to reduce our imports and increase our exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:09 IST
The Minister said policies have to be planned for socially and economically backward areas to support entrepreneurs. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that the Manufacturing sector needs to be strengthened for employment generation and eradicate poverty. Addressing the commerce and industry fraternity of Maharashtra during the 16th Dr Gadgil Memorial lecture he said we have to make the vision for the future in an integrated manner where conversion of knowledge into wealth takes place.

Shri Gadkari said talented young skilled manpower is the strength of the country. He said we need to reduce our imports and increase our exports. The Minister said policies have to be planned for socially and economically backward areas to support entrepreneurs. He said decentralisation of industry is very important for development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

