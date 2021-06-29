Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 6 dead and 3 missing
It was bound for Balis Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometre 30-mile trip, with 41 passengers and 12 crew members.He said 44 people, many unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, were rescued and at least six bodies were recovered.Rescuers were battling waves up to four metres 13 feet high in darkness to search for the missing people.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Rescuers searched into the night Tuesday for three missing people after a ferry sank with more than 50 people onboard in rough seas near Indonesia's resort island of Bali, killing at least six people, officials said.
The ferry, the KMP Yunice, sank about half an hour after leaving East Java's Ketapang port, Bali Search and Rescue Agency chief Gede Darmada said. It was bound for Bali's Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometre (30-mile trip), with 41 passengers and 12 crew members.
He said 44 people, many unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, were rescued and at least six bodies were recovered.
Rescuers were battling waves up to four metres (13 feet) high in darkness to search for the missing people. Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, with weak enforcement of safety regulations often to blame.
In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.
In one of the country's worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Sumatra
- Gilimanuk
- Bali
- East Java's
- Gede Darmada
- Bali Search
- Indonesia
ALSO READ
India and Africa must strive together for decentralised globalisation: Jaishankar
COVID-19 has shone a light on how globalisation can tackle inequality
Liberian rebel sentenced in Switzerland for war crimes, cannibalism
Liberian rebel sentenced in Switzerland for war crimes, cannibalism
Liberian rebel sentenced in Switzerland for war crimes, cannibalism