SoftBank-backed Dingdong rises 19% in market debut, valued at $7 bln

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:30 IST
Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their market debut in the United States on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of over $7 billion.

Stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.

