Yellen, Indian counterpart discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:30 IST
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday discussed a shared interest between the United States and India to implement a "robust" global minimum tax, the Treasury said after Yellen's call with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"The Secretary stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive," the Treasury said in a statement.
