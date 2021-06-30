Left Menu

Delhi excise dept starts process to allot zonal licences for retail sale of liquor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:32 IST
Delhi excise dept starts process to allot zonal licences for retail sale of liquor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming at liquor sector reforms in accordance with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021, the excise department of the city government has started the process for the allotment of zonal licences for the retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor.

The department floated tenders for all the 32 zones on Monday. According to the tender documents, the bids will open on July 22.

The new excise policy divides Delhi into 32 zones, including the airport, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment zones, for the allotment of L-7Z and L-7V licences for the retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor (except country liquor) in the city.

The e-tenders for all the 32 zones have been uploaded on the official website of the Delhi government.

The annual reserve licence fee for 30 zones is between Rs 220-228 crore per zone, while it is Rs 217 crore for the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment Board area, and Rs 105 crore for the airport zone.

The earnest money deposit for the bidders for a single zone will be Rs 30 crore and Rs 60 crore for two zones, read the tender documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021