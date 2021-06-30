Left Menu

U.S. to move to restrict travel to Belarus -source

The U.S. Transportation Department was set to issue an order as early as Tuesday that would prohibit anyone in the United States from using U.S.-based travel services to purchase airline tickets to Belarus, a source familiar with the order told Reuters. In May, the U.S. government advised passenger airlines to use "extreme caution" when flying over Belarus after authorities from that country forced a Ryanair flight to land in the capital, Minsk, and arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:41 IST
U.S. to move to restrict travel to Belarus -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department was set to issue an order as early as Tuesday that would prohibit anyone in the United States from using U.S.-based travel services to purchase airline tickets to Belarus, a source familiar with the order told Reuters.

In May, the U.S. government advised passenger airlines to use "extreme caution" when flying over Belarus after authorities from that country forced a Ryanair flight to land in the capital, Minsk, and arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard. At the time, however, the United States stopped short of imposing any restrictions.

A move to restrict ticket sales - a step that has been under consideration by the U.S. government for several weeks - would be mostly symbolic since relatively few tickets are purchased for travel to Belarus from U.S.-based travel services. The "Notice to Airmen" issued last month does not apply to cargo carriers such as United Parcel Service and Fedex Corp that fly over Belarus.

United Airlines flies a route to India that sometimes is routed near Belarus, but no other U.S. passenger carrier typically flies through the former Soviet republic's airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021