Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 05:32 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.
''Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.
During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.
